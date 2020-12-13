Danish film ‘Another Round’ wins EFAs in four categories

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Danish tragicomedy “Another Round” was named best European film of the year at the European Film Awards on Saturday — in addition to a series of further awards it won during the evening.

The presenter of the evening Steven Gätjen acknowledged right at the beginning of the ceremony in Berlin that 2020 had been “a shitty year” for everyone, while he also highlighted that despite all challenges, the film industry was still thriving around the world, pushing new “boundaries and exploring their topics in unexpected ways.”

The awards ceremony, which was originally planned to take place in Iceland, had to be canceled and moved to Berlin, where a digital broadcast replaced the original event.

It was attended live throughout only by the outgoing EFA director Marion Döring, outgoing EFA president Wim Wenders, incoming EFA President Agnieszka Holland, chairman of the EFA Board Mike Downey and presenter Steven Gätjen, while about a half dozen individual presenters for awards walked in and out of the Futurium event space in Berlin.

Thomas Vinterberg picked up the first award of the evening — European Director — for his movie “Another Round” — as well as the last award — Best European Film. The awards ceremony recognized the work of the Danish director by awarding him all four prizes his film had been nominated for.

The movie also received the European Screenwriter award for Danish screenwriter Tobias Lindholm. Mads Mikkelsen, who plays the male lead in the movie, meanwhile was awarded the European Actor award. He said he would share the award with the five other men nominated in the category and later turned to director Thomas Vinterberg in his speech, saying “I share this award with you.”

The Danish movie depicts the quest for meaning in life among four friends through an unexpected lens: the four schoolteachers decide to maintain a constant level of alcohol in their blood in order to make their lives more interesting and enjoyable. But later, the experiment derails.

Main Photo: The statues awarded during the European Film Awards. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

