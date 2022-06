Reading Time: < 1 minute

COPENHAGEN, June 10 (Reuters) – Denmark is willing to forgive debt owed by loss-making airline SAS SAS.ST and also to inject more capital together with private investors, Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen said on Friday.

Denmark could raise its stake to between 22% and 30% from today’s 21.8% in order to help secure the carrier’s future, he said.