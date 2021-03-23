Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder suspects ask for presidential pardon in exchange for testimony implicating an ex-minister in murder

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Murder suspects Alfred and George Degiorgio have each asked for a presidential pardon in exchange for testimony one of the brothers claims will implicate an ex-minister and a “middleman” in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder.

According to reports in the Maltese media, in the same pardon request, Alfred Degiorgio has claimed knowledge that could implicate both an ex-minister and a current one for masterminding a case that resulted in an attempted robbery, a likely reference to the botched 2010 HSBC heist, which ended in a violent shootout with police.

Reuters Journalist Stephen Gray published the letter requesting the pardon.

The Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation, in a statement said that full justice can only be served if Daphne’s killers receive the punishment that fits their crime – the murder of a mother by criminals who were willing to blow up her family with her to make sure she is killed. The said that justice for Daphne Caruana Galizia means her murderers should not be pardoned. Past crimes should not be cashed as currency for killers to escape justice for murder. Crimes should be solved and criminals brought to justice, but not at the expense of denying Daphne the justice she deserves. She has already given too much for that.

