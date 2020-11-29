Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Darren Debono questioned by US official over refuelling of Russian vessel

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today reveals that a US naval attaché had questioned Darren Debono about a secret refuelling operation of a Russian ship by the Maltese government. The former footballer was this week arrested on charges of money laundering.

Another story quotes Health Minister Chris Fearne who said that the EU medicines agency is expected to authorise the first Covid-19 vaccine by Pfizer in December. The government is confident of a roll-out in Malta from as early as January.

