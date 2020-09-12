Daughter of King of Spain quarantined after classmate diagnosed with COVID-19

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Princess Leonor, the heir to the Spanish throne, has gone into quarantine after a classmate at her school tested positive for COVID-19, the royal household said on Saturday.

The 14-year-old daughter of King Felipe will be tested for coronavirus like other pupils in her class at the Santa María de los Rosales school in Madrid.

King Felipe VI (L) and his daughter Princess Leonor (R) visit Naum center for youngsters at risk of exclusion, in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, 11 August 2020. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

The king and Queen Letizia will continue their royal duties for the moment, a spokesman for the royal household said, as Spain struggles to control a surge in coronavirus cases.

Eight million Spanish children returned to school last week but some have closed or classes been sent home after pupils tested positive for COVID-19, while authorities in Galicia delayed the start of term by a week for pupils aged 14 to 18.

Spain reported 4,708 new coronavirus infections on Friday, bringing its cumulative total to 566,326, the highest in western Europe, as its total COVID-19 death toll rose to 29,747.

