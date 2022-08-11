David Bowie named Britain’s most influential artist of past 50 years

Reading Time: 1 minute

David Bowie has been named Britain’s most influential artist of the last 50 years for his ability to transcend music, film and fashion.

The Starman musician topped the Sky Arts list of 50 influential artists ahead of 12 Years A Slave Oscar-winning filmmaker Sir Steve McQueen, and It’s A Sin writer Russell T Davies, who revived Doctor Who in 2005.

Musicians including the Spice Girls, Sir Elton John, Stormzy and Boy George were among those featuring, alongside actors Michaela Coel and Steve Coogan.

Street artist Banksy also made an appearance in the list, as did filmmaker Sir Ridley Scott and fashion designers Alexander McQueen and Dame Vivienne Westwood.

Comedians Ricky Gervais and Victoria Wood also appear alongside artist Tracey Emin and Skin, lead singer of rock band Skunk Anansie, who was Glastonbury’s first black British headliner in 1999.

The list recognises renowned artists across the categories of visual arts, literary arts, performing arts, music, film and TV.

Photo – A file picture dated 16 October 2003 shows late British rock legend David Bowie perfoming on stage during his concert in Hamburg, Germany. He died on 10 January 2016 after a battle with cancer. EPA/MAURIZIO GAMBARINI

