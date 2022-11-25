David Walliams’ future on Britain’s Got Talent in doubt

Reading Time: 2 minutes

David Walliams’ future on Britain’s Got Talent is “very much up in the air” following the judge’s apology for inappropriate remarks about contestants.

A spokesperson for the ITV show said the comedian and actor’s role in next year’s series was not guaranteed, amid reports he won’t be part of the judging panel for the first time in more than a decade.

The Sun newspaper says Walliams, who joined in 2012, will be leaving.

It comes after the 51-year-old apologised for “disrespectful comments” he made during breaks in filming in 2020.

A spokesperson for Britain’s Got Talent told PA news agency: “The judging panel for Britain’s Got Talent 2023 will be announced in due course.

“It’s still very much up in the air at the moment on whether David is going to take part in next year’s show.

“No decision, though, has been made as yet.”

Walliams has been on the panel with Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon, and he has been named best judge at the National Television Awards three times during his stint.

But PA news agency understands nobody is currently contracted for the 2023 series, with no auditions in front of a judging panel expected for another two months.

Read more via Sky News/ The Guardian

