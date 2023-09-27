David Walliams sues production company behind Britain’s Got Talent

Reading Time: < 1 minute

David Walliams is suing the production company behind Britain’s Got Talent.

The comedian appeared as a judge on the ITV talent show for a decade after joining in 2012.

But the 52-year-old star left in November last year, just weeks after apologising for making “disrespectful comments” about auditioning contestants.

The apology came after transcripts containing the remarks – made during breaks in filming for the popular programme in January 2020 – were leaked to The Guardian newspaper.

Production company Thames TV, part of FremantleMedia, said at the time that it regarded Walliams’ comments as private, but said his language was “inappropriate”.

Walliams has lodged a legal case against FremantleMedia with the High Court in London.

The case has been listed under the comedian’s real name, David Edward Williams.

It has been listed as dealing with data protection – though no further details have been disclosed.

