Day-by-day guide to what happens until Elizabeth II’s funeral

The day of the Queen’s funeral will be a bank holiday, it has been confirmed.

King Charles III approved the order on Saturday at St James’s Palace in London as he was formally declared head of state during a historic ceremony televised for the first time.

The date for the Queen’s state funeral has still not been confirmed, but it is expected to take place on Monday 19 September at Westminster Abbey in central London.

The death of the Queen has triggered plans codenamed Operation London Bridge as the nation enters a period of national mourning.

Saturday 10 September

Charles III was formally proclaimed King at the Accession Council, which meets at 10am at St James’s Palace in London.

The first public proclamation of the new sovereign was read in the open air from the Friary Court balcony at St James’s Palace by the Garter King of Arms.

As the proclamation is read out, a 41-gun salute will be fired by The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery in Hyde Park.

Union flags go back up to full-mast at 1pm and remain there for 24 hours to coincide with the proclamations before returning to half-mast.

The King’s coronation will not take place immediately. The Queen was not crowned for more than a year after her father’s death.

Sunday 11 September

The Queen’s coffin is expected to be taken by road to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

The King, who succeeds his mother as head of the Commonwealth, is expected to have an audience with its secretary-general.

Proclamations will be read in the Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland devolved parliaments.

Monday 12 September

A procession is expected along Royal Mile in Edinburgh to St Giles’ Cathedral where the public may get the chance to file past the Queen’s coffin at a mini lying in state.

A service will be held in St Giles’ and the Queen’s children are expected to stage a vigil around the Queen’s coffin, known as the Vigil of the Princes.

Contingency plans for the death of the Queen in Scotland were codenamed Operation Unicorn.

In Westminster, the House of Commons and the House of Lords are expected to come together for a Motion of Condolence, which the King could attend.

After leaving England and visiting Scotland, Charles will at some stage travel to the other countries of the UK – Wales and Northern Ireland – known as Operation Spring Tide.

Tuesday 13 September

The Queen’s coffin is due to be flown to London and is expected to rest at Buckingham Palace in the throne room, where it will be dressed with a crown, orb and sceptre.

A rehearsal for the procession of the coffin to the Palace of Westminster is expected to take place.

Wednesday 14 September

The Queen’s lying in state is expected to begin in Westminster Hall, codenamed Operation Marquee, following a ceremonial procession through London.

It will last four full days.

The Archbishop of Canterbury may conduct a short service following the coffin’s arrival.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to file past the coffin on its catafalque and pay their respects, just as they did for the Queen Mother’s lying in state in 2002.

Senior royals are also expected to pay their own moving tribute, standing guard at some stage around the coffin – the tradition known as the Vigil of the Princes.

Thursday 15 September

The Queen’s lying in state continues and a rehearsal is likely to take place for the state funeral procession.

Friday 16 September to Sunday 18 September

The Queen’s lying in state will end on Sunday 18 September. Heads of state are expected to begin to arrive in the UK for the funeral.

Monday 19 September

The Queen’s state funeral is expected to take place at Westminster Abbey in central London.

It is thought there are plans for the Queen’s coffin to process on a gun carriage to the abbey.

The military will be expected to line the streets and also join the procession.

Following the tradition of the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales, and the Duke of Edinburgh, it is expected the family will follow behind the coffin.

Heads of state, prime ministers and presidents, European royals and key figures from public life will be invited to gather in the abbey, which can hold a congregation of 2,000.

The service will be televised, and a national two minutes’ silence is expected to be held.

The same day as the funeral, the Queen’s coffin will be taken to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for a televised committal service.

The Queen’s final resting place is thought to be the King George VI memorial chapel, an annex to the main chapel – where her mother and father were buried, along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.

