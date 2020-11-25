Malta: Day of national mourning for Oliver Friggieri

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent leads with a government announcement declaring Wednesday a day of mourning in remembrance of Professor Oliver Friggieri who died on Saturday. The state funeral for the intellectual will take place this afternoon.

The paper quotes Opposition MP Clyde Puli who suggested changes to the electoral system to allow flexibility in the number of representatives elected from each District. The opposition was reacting to a report presented by the Electoral Commission on Monday.

