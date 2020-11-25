Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree

Malta: Day of national mourning for Oliver Friggieri

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent leads with a government announcement declaring Wednesday a day of mourning in remembrance of Professor Oliver Friggieri who died on Saturday. The state funeral for the intellectual will take place this afternoon.

The paper quotes Opposition MP Clyde Puli who suggested changes to the electoral system to allow flexibility in the number of representatives elected from each District. The opposition was reacting to a report presented by the Electoral Commission on Monday.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro
%d bloggers like this: