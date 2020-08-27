Dead dolphins wash up on Mauritius shore

Reading Time: 2 minutes

At least 17 dead dolphins have been found on the coast of Mauritius, prompting debates about whether a recent oil spill was to blame.

Environmental campaigners say the deaths were either caused by the oil spill from a Japanese-owned ship or by authorities sinking part of the vessel.

But the fisheries minister said “at first glance” the deaths appeared to be unconnected to the spill.

A handout photo made available by Greenpeace Africa shows the carcasses of Melon-headed whales (Peponocephala electra) also known as Electra dolphins washed up in Grand Sable, Mauritius, 26 August 2020. Local reports indicate nine melon-headed whales washed up. According to Greenpeace Africa the carcasses have been taken for post mortem analysis to establish cause of death and if there is a connection with the oil spill from the MV Wakashio, a Japanese owned Panama-flagged bulk carrier after it ran aground off the southeast coast of Mauritius spilling more than 1000 tons of fuel. EPA-EFE/Eshan Juman / Greenpeace Africa

He said at least two of the dolphins had shark bites.

The carcasses are currently undergoing a post-mortem.

It is rare for so many dead dolphins to be found at the same time. Two were found in May 2019.

Carcasses of Melon-headed whales (Peponocephala electra) also known as Electra dolphins are loaded into a truck after washing up in Grand Sable, Mauritius, 26 August 2020. . EPA-EFE/LAURA MOROSOLI

These are the first reported deaths of dolphins since the shipwreck. Up to now, many fish and crabs have been found dead.

An aerial view of a salvage vessel behind the two parts of the MV Wakashio, a Japanese owned Panama-flagged bulk carrier after it split in two following running aground off the southeast coast of Mauritius. The ship was sailing from China to Brazil when it hit coral reefs near Pointe d’Esny on 25 July 2020. Oil from the grounded ship is damaging protected marine ecosystems. EPA-EFE/REUBEN PILLAY

Read more via BBC

Like this: Like Loading...