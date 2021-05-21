Reading Time: < 1 minute

India’s states should declare an epidemic following a rise in deadly “black fungus” cases, the country’s health authorities has said.

The normally rare infection, called mucormycosis, has a mortality rate of 50%, with some only saved by removing an eye or jaw bone.

But in recent months, India saw thousands of cases affecting recovered and recovering Covid-19 patients.

Doctors suspect there may be a link with the steroids used to treat Covid.

Diabetics are at particular risk, with doctors telling the BBC it seems to strike 12 to 15 days after recovery from Covid.

On Thursday, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal wrote to India’s 29 states to ask them to declare it an epidemic.

By doing so, the ministry will be able more closely to monitor what is happening in each state, and allow for better integration of treatment.

It is not clear exactly how many cases there have been across the country, which is currently in the grip of a deadly second Covid-19 wave which has left tens of thousands dead.

Meanwhile, India reported on Friday 259,551 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by 4,209.

The South Asian nation’s infection tally stands at 26.03 million, with a death toll of 291,331, health ministry data showed.

Photo: Indian health workers cleans a COVID 19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a Hospital in New Delhi. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

