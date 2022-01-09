Deadly weather traps hundreds of drivers in Pakistan

Reading Time: < 1 minute

At least 21 people have died after heavy snow trapped them in their vehicles in northern Pakistan.

As many as 1,000 vehicles became stranded as would-be tourists reportedly rushed to view the winter snowfall in the hilltop town of Murree.

A policeman, his wife and their six children, as well as another family-of-five, are among the dead, according to local emergency services Rescue 1122.

The military says it has rescued more than 300 people stranded by the snow.

An army spokesperson added that military engineers and troops had also started to clear roads leading to Murree.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said the crisis had been caused by the number of people travelling to the area, north of the capital Islamabad. More than 100,000 cars had arrived in the colonial-era town in recent days, with social media in Pakistan flooded with pictures of people enjoying the snow.

Photo – Tourists vehicle is stranded on a snow-covered road in a heavy snowfall-hit area in Murree, Pakistan. EPA-EFE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

