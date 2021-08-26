Deaflympian George Vella with two remarkable performances in World Deaf Athletics Championships

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Maltese Deaflympian athlete George Vella has achieved a remarkable personal best of 35:04 at the World Deaf Athletics Championships 10,000 metre race held in Lublin, Poland on Monday.

The race, which was held in unfavourable windy and rainy conditions saw Vella claim eleventh place in a race which saw three formidable Kenyan athletes take three of the first four positions. Symon Kibai Cherono claimed gold dipping under the 30 minute mark with a 29:44 finish time. Swede Otto Kingstedt was the highest placed European with a 29:44 time.

Vella was back on track yesterday evening in his final Deaf event of his 20-year career, a 5,000 metres race. Once again, he achieved a formidable timing of 16’44, another personal best for him, finishing in 11th place.

Although he was the only Maltese athlete from over 400 participants at these championships, Vella ensured that the Maltese flag obtained a respectable place in this event.

Symon Kibai Cherono doubled on Monday’s victory with a 14:25 victory.