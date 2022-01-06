Debono reaches plea deal on HSBC hold-up / Malta News Briefing – 6 January 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Malta News Briefing

Debono reaches plea deal on HSBC hold-up

Darren Debono, one of the men accused of a 2010 attempted hold-up on HSBC bank, has reached a plea bargain in exchange for evidence against his co-accused. The Times of Malta reports that he has reached an agreement with the prosecution and will today be pleading guilty to his involvement in the alleged crime following lengthy talks with the authorities. Reports suggest that Debono, will be offering up evidence against co-accused Vincent Muscat known as il-Koħħu, and wil get around 10 years in jail as a result of the plea bargain. Debono and Muscat are being accused of their alleged role in the robbery as well as the attempted murder of two police constables in a shoot-out during the heist. (Times of Malta)

Schiavone not to seek re-election

Hermann Schiavone will resign from politics at the end of the current legislature to make way for new candidates in the Nationalist Party. “In recent months I have continued to ask how best to serve people, and I have come to the conclusion that the best way to do this is to create space for new blood in the party and in parliament,” Schiavone wrote in a Facebook post. Schiavone was elected from the fifth district, which in the next election will contested by the Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech. “I have the peace of mind that the party leader will contest the fifth district, meaning people will have good options. Bernard Grech deserves the vote of all those who supported me.” (Maltatoday)

Covid-19 Update: 922 new cases of Covid-19 were reported on Wednesday, with 409 persons recovering. There are now 14,632 active cases, with 121 patients requiring hospitalisation, five of whom in ITU. Two persons in their Sixties died overnight after testing positive for coronavirus.