Debt levels increase by €707m in a year – NSO / Malta News Briefing- Saturday 24 December 2022

Morning Briefng

Debt levels increase by €707m in a year – NSO

At the end of November 2022, Central Government debt stood at €8,864.5 million, an increase of €707.5 million

from 2021, fresh data by the NSO shown. Compared to the same period in 2021, there was a decrease in deficit of €487.1 million. This difference mirrors an increase in total Recurrent Revenue (€554.4 million), partly offset by a rise in total expenditure. Between January and November 2022, Recurrent Revenue amounted to €5,107.6 million, 12.2 per cent higher than the €4,553.2 million reported a year earlier. The largest increase was recorded under Value Added Tax (€236.0 million), followed by Income Tax (€190.6 million) and Social Security (€141.0 million). During the reference period, Recurrent Expenditure totalled €5,017.5 million, an increase of €134.8 million in comparison to the €4,882.8 million reported during the corresponding period in 2021. The main contributor to this increase was a €102.3 million rise reported under Programmes and Initiatives. Furthermore, increases were also witnessed under Personal Emoluments (€25.2 million) and Contributions to Government Entities (€18.6 million).

NAO highlights lack of financial oversight in Tourism Foundation

The National Audit Office said that the Tourism Zones Foundation, which is funded throuyh a ourist tax to carry out maintenance works, waste collection and cleansing in designated tourism zones, has no “little or no monitoring” mechanisms in place to ensure good financial management. The NAO said its investigation highlighted an array of problems at the , including flouting of public procurement rules, project cost overruns, lack of verification before payments were made and a failure to present audited accounts. (Times of Malta)

A third of Maltese follow Ukraine developments

According to a Eurobarometer survey, more than a third of Maltese follow at least three times a week developments in the Ukraine war and 70% agreed with the humanitarian aid being given to Ukraine by Malta. A substantial majority said Government measures to cushion current negative impacts caused by the war in Ukraine on energy provision have proved very positive. (TVM)

