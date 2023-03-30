Decouple gas prices from electricity tariffs, Dalli tells EU partners / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 30 March 2023

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

Decouple gas prices from electricity tariffs, Dalli tells EU partners

Minister for Environment, Energy and Enterprise Miriam Dalli insisted with EU partners that the bloc needed to decouple gas prices from electricity prices. During a Council meeting of EU energy ministers held in Brussels, highlighted the need to reform the EU electricity market, as States like Malta are exposed to high electricity prices due to the way the EU electricity market operates, even though the Maltese consumer is protected from fluctuating prices through government measures. The Minister also spoke about the need for delivering a revised market design that ensures price stability and guarantees the security of supply in the long run., (The Malta Independent)

MFSA publishes ethics probe finding former CEO breached ethics code: An internal ethics probe into former Malta Financial Services Authority CEO Joseph Cuschieri has determined that he infringed both the MFSA’s and the European Central Bank’s guidelines by going on a trip to Las Vegas with businessman Yorgen Fenech. Cuschieri had travelled to Las Vegas on Fenech’s invitation, with the latter covering expenses for their flights and accommodation. The Board also investigated MFSA Legal Counsel Edwina Licari, but she was found clear wrongdoing or unethical behaviour, primarily because she was employed at the MGA at the time of the trip and therefore fell outside the scope of review. The MFSA had sought not to publish the report, and publication was requested by the Data Commissioner on the outcome of a Freedom of Information request, with the authority deciding not to exercise its right to appeal. (Maltaoday)

Broadcasting regulator finds PBS guilty of discrimination again

The broachasting regulator has found that the national broadcaster PBS discriminated against the Nationalist Party in its broadcasts on three occasions in the space of five days. The Broadcasting Authority was ruling on five complaints filed by the PN in relation to PBS news bulletins broadcast between February 28 and March 4. It ruled in favour of the complainant in three of those instances but dismissed two other complaints raised by the PN. The regulator concluded that while PBS enjoys editorial discretion, the news items in question concerned a major national controversy and should have been included the Opposition’s position. (Times of Malta)

Industrial prices register 4.59% yearly increase

During February 2023, the industrial producer price index registered an increase of 4.59 per cent when compared to the corresponding month of 2022. Data by the NSO shows that when compared to February 2022, the industrial producer price index increased by 4.59 per cent. Price increases were registered in the consumer goods (9.31 per cent), in the capital goods (9.06 per cent) and in the intermediate goods (1.32 per cent). Industrial producer prices for the domestic market increased by 3.80 per cent while non-domestic prices increased by 5.12 per cent.

