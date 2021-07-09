Delta variant to account for most new French COVID cases from this weekend

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 will probably account for most of the new coronavirus cases in France from this weekend, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Friday.

The Delta variant now represents nearly 50% of new COVID-19 infections, Veran told France Inter radio station.

Photo: A radiologist wearing his protective gear (blouse, gloves and mask) looks on an X-ray of a suspected coronavirus infected patient during a scanner examine in the special Covid 19 unit at the Floral Clinic in Bagnolet near Paris, France. EPA-EFE/Julien de Rosa