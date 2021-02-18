Demi Lovato ‘had three strokes and a heart attack’ after 2018 overdose

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Demi Lovato has opened up about her 2018 drug overdose for the first time, revealing in a new documentary that she was minutes from death.

The US pop star, 28, was taken to hospital after she was found unconscious at her home in Los Angeles.

She had been sober for six years after treatment for alcohol and drug addictions.

Lovato spoke about her overdose in a trailer for her new YouTube documentary series, Dancing With The Devil.

“I had three strokes,” Lovato said. “I had a heart attack. My doctors said that I had five to 10 more minutes.”

Lovato has been open about her struggles with mental health and addiction throughout her career.

In a 2017 documentary, she talked about the extent of her substance abuse during her teen years, and in 2018, Lovato released a song titled Sober, in which she revealed she had broken six years of sobriety.

A month later, US news website TMZ broke the news of an apparently near-fatal opiate overdose by the star.

