Democratic opposition in Belarus awarded 2020 Sakharov Prize

The democratic opposition in Belarus has been awarded the 2020 Sakharov Prize by the European Parliament.

The annual human rights prize is named after the Soviet physicist and dissident Andrei Sakharov and was established in 1988 by the European Parliament to honor individuals and organizations defending human rights and fundamental freedoms.



The Belarusian Association of Journalists and the former Belarusian Presidential candidate Alyaksandr Milinkievich were awarded the prize in 2004 and 2006 respectively.

The prize will be awarded in a ceremony at the Parliament on 16 December.

Last year the prize was awarded to Uyghur economist Ilham Tohti.

(FILE) – (L-R) Member of the presidium of the Belarusian opposition Coordination Coordination Council Pavel Latushka, Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Belarusian opposition activist Olga Kovalkova, before their meeting at the Chancellery of the Prime Minister in Warsaw, Poland, 09 September 2020 ). The Belarus opposition, represented by the Coordination Council, will receive the 2020 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, the European Parliament announced on 22 October 2020. EPA-EFE/RADEK PIETRUSZKA POLAND OUT

