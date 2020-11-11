Democrats secure control of House of Representatives – AP

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Democratic Party secured control of the U.S. House of Representatives late on Tuesday with the Democrats winning at least 218 seats, the Associated Press reported.

The Democrats could win a few more seats but their majority in the House was likely to shrink, AP said.

They secured the majority after AP declared three winners late Tuesday; incumbents Kim Schrier in Washington, Tom O’Halleran in Arizona and Jimmy Gomez in California.

