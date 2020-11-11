Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Democrats secure control of House of Representatives – AP

The Democratic Party secured control of the U.S. House of Representatives late on Tuesday with the Democrats winning at least 218 seats, the Associated Press reported. 

The Democrats could win a few more seats but their majority in the House was likely to shrink, AP said. 

They secured the majority after AP declared three winners late Tuesday; incumbents Kim Schrier in Washington, Tom O’Halleran in Arizona and Jimmy Gomez in California.
