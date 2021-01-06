Democrats take control of U.S. Senate as they win second race in Georgia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

WASHINGTON, Jan 6 (Reuters) – Democrats on Wednesday completed a sweep of the two U.S. Senate seats up for grabs in runoff elections in the state of Georgia, giving the party control of the chamber and boosting the prospects for President-elect Joe Biden’s ambitious legislative agenda.

Democrat Jon Ossoff drew 50.3% and Republican David Perdue had 49.7% with 98% of the expected vote in, according to Edison Research. That pushed Ossoff’s lead beyond the margin needed to avoid a possible recount, and Edison said it expected his lead to continue to grow.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

