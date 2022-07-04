UPDATED: No indication Danish mall shooting was ‘act of terror’ – police

Reading Time: 3 minutes

COPENHAGEN, July 4 (Reuters) – Danish police said on Monday four people were in critical condition after being hit by gunshots in a shooting at a shopping centre in Copenhagen on Sunday in which three people were killed.

Chief Police Inspector Soren Thomassen told reporters there was no indication the shooting had been an “act of terror” or that the suspect had acted together with others.

“There has been some sort of deliberation and preparation (by the suspect) up to this terrible event,” Thomassen told a news conference without providing details on the perpetrator’s possible motives.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen lays flowers at Field’s before giving a press conference on the day after Sunday’s shooting, in Copenhagen, Denmark, 04 July 2022. Copenhagen Police confirm that at least three people have been killed. EPA-EFE/Mads Claus Rasmussen

He said the shooter killed two 17-year-olds, a man and a woman, and a 47-year old Russian citizen residing in Denmark.

The four people wounded by gunshots were all in critical but stable condition and they included two Swedish citizens, a 50-year-old man and a 16-year-old woman. Thomassen could not say whether the Swedish citizens were living in Denmark or just visiting.

A number of people were slightly injured when fleeing the scene, but not by gunshots, police said.

The suspect, who police said was known to psychiatrists in Denmark, was in possession of a rifle, ammunition and a knife when he was arrested.

It was not immediately clear how the 22-year old Danish male responded to the preliminary charges of manslaughter. He will face questioning in front of a judge later on Monday.

“Denmark was hit by a cruel attack on Sunday night. Several were killed. Even more wounded. Innocent families shopping or eating out. Children, adolescents and adults,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a statement late on Sunday.

“Our beautiful and usually so safe capital was changed in a split second,” she said. “I want to encourage the Danes to stand together and support each other in this difficult time.”

People react in front of the Fields shopping center in Copenhagen, Denmark, 03 July 2022. EPA-EFE/Olafur Steinar Rye Gestsson

Denmark last saw a militant attack in 2015, when two people were killed and six police officers wounded when a lone gunman shot and killed a man outside a culture centre hosting a debate on freedom of speech, and later killed a person outside a Jewish synagogue in central Copenhagen.

That gunman was killed in a shoot-out with police.

A concert due to be held by singer Harry Styles in Copenhagen on Sunday night not far from the shopping centre was cancelled, police said.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathy are with the victims, their relatives and all those affected by the tragedy,” Denmark’s Queen Margrethe and the Crown Prince couple said in a statement.

An event in Southern Denmark to commemorate the end of the Tour de France stages, hosted by the Crown Prince and with Frederiksen in attendance, was also cancelled.