Denmark’s Christian Eriksen’s health condition stabilised following collapse in Euro2020 match – Game suspended

UPDATE – Following the medical emergency involving Denmark’s player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET. The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised.

Eriksen collapsed while playing and was given CPR by medics during his side’s Euro 2020 soccer match with Finland on Saturday, and the game has been suspended.

A Reuters photographer at the game saw Eriksen raise his hand as he was carried from the pitch on a stretcher

Eriksen collapsed suddenly in the 42nd minute of the match while running near the left touchline. Teammates Martin Braithwaite and Thomas Delaney rushed to assist him, with Delaney beckoning furiously for medical assistance.

Sabrina Kvist Jensen (L), the girlfriend of Denmark’s Christian Eriksen, is being consoled by Denmark’s Simon Kjaer, during the UEFA EURO 2020 group B preliminary round soccer match between Denmark and Finland in Copenhagen, Denmark, 12 June 2021. EPA-EFE/Stuart Franklin

As a hush fell over the 16,000-strong crowd, the 29-year-old’s teammates formed a ring around him as medics pumped his chest just before halftime in their Group B clash

Players of Denmark react while their teammate Christian Eriksen receives medical treatment during the UEFA EURO 2020 group B preliminary round soccer match between Denmark and Finland in Copenhagen, Denmark, 12 June 2021. EPA-EFE/Liselotte Sabroe

Both teams subsequently left the field with officials holding up sheets to hide the stricken player from view, and the stadium announcer told fans that the game had been suspended due to a medical emergency and to stay in their seats.

The game was scoreless when the incident occurred.

