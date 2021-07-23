Deutsche Bahn estimates flood damage of 1.3 billion euro

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Friday that the floods that hit western Germany last week caused an estimated 1.3 billion euros ($1.5 billion) worth of damage to its network and railroad stations.

A large part of the damage is not covered by insurance, the state-owned company said.

It is unclear when rail freight in North Rhine-Westphalia for the steel sector will be possible again, it said.

Photo: A regional train stands stuck in mud after heavy rainfall in Xanten, Germany. EPA/ARNULF STOFFEL