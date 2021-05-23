Reading Time: < 1 minute

One of the world’s biggest public transport operators is to be broken up as speculation grows that Britain’s bus industry is primed for a wave of dealmaking.

Arriva has been split into wanted and unwanted divisions by its German owner Deutsche Bahn following a review of the business last year, The Sunday Telegraphcan disclose.

Bosses are now preparing to open talks with bidders for unwanted “non-core” parts of the business.

Arriva’s UK arm – which runs nearly 6,000 buses and three rail operators including London Overground, and employs more than 16,000 people – is seen as “core” and will be sold off or floated at a later date, according to industry sources.

Deutsche Bahn put the wider Arriva Group up for sale more than two years ago. It operates across 14 European countries and has more than 60,000 staff.

The Telegraph