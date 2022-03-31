Deutsche Bahn preparing for sale of Arriva subsidiary

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BERLIN, March 31 (Reuters) – Deutsche Bahn is working on preparations for the sale of its Arriva regional passenger transport subsidiary, said the German state-owned railway operator’s chief financial officer.

CFO Levin Holle added that the state-owned railway operator was not currently planning to sell its Schenker logistics subsidiary, which brought in what Deutsche Bahn said was a record revenue of 23 billion euros ($25.55 billion) in 2021.

The railway operator added that its energy costs for the year are 80% hedged and it did not expect any acute price increases for the time being.

Deutsche Bahn also confirmed on Thursday that its consolidated loss fell to 910 million euros in 2021 from 5.7 billion euros the previous year, as earlier reported by Reuters.