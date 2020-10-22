Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree

Deutsche Bank in talks to sell IT unit as it trims staff

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Germany’s Deutsche Bank is in talks to sell IT services division Postbank Systems, people with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

A potential buyer is India’s Tata Consultancy Services , the people said.

Postbank Systems has around 1,400 employees, mainly in the German city of Bonn. A sale would help Deutsche reach its goal of shedding 18,000 staff overall to cut costs and restore profitability.

Bloomberg News first reported the development.

Deutsche Bank and TCS declined to comment. 
%d bloggers like this: