Deutsche Telekom introduces free-of-charge calls to Ukraine

BERLIN, Feb 25 (Reuters) – Deutsche Telekom is making calls and text messages to Ukraine free of charge, the German telecommunications company said on Friday in a move to support people with families in Ukraine after Russia’s invasion the day before.

“We have no words for what is currently happening in Ukraine,” the company said on Twitter.

The move extends to calls from landlines and mobile phones by private as well as business customers and roaming in Ukraine, Deutsche Telekom said.

The operator’s Polish and U.S. subsidiaries, T-Mobile Polska and T-Mobile US, also said they had introduced similar offers.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska and Nadine SchimroszikEditing by Riham Alkousaa)

Photo – An exterior view of the Deutsche Telekom AG headquarters in Bonn, Germany. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL