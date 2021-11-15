Dillon Cassar and Lisa Bezzina claim Cross Country National Title

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Dillion Cassar and Lisa Bezzina claimed the National Cross-Country title with the event making a return after an absence of a few years on the senior national athletics calendar.

While athletes are accustomed to running on the track or on the road athletes this time they ran on a softer, but more challenging terrain, around the perimeter of the Marsa grounds on a non-traditional route, with mud pits and obstacles in the way.

Dillon Cassar (Mellieħa AC), continued to build on his impressive recent momentum, claimed victory beating a brave challenge by Luke Micallef and Muhammed Ahmed Khadar (both Pembroke) and Simon Spiteri (St. Patrick’s AC).

Lisa Bezzina ended the local Athletics Malta calendar with another win, claiming the Senior Female title, with Pembroke’s Rachel Borg and newcomer Rosalie Borg second and third respectively.

Jean Claude Randon (Raptorz AC) took home the Under 23 title, while Gabriel Farrugia (Evolve EC) edged David Borg (Athletix Gozo AC) after exchanging positions throughout the race. Kayla Farrugia (St Patrick’s) claimed the Under 20 female title.

The event was supported by Garmin Malta and Eurosport.