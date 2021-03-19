Dinamo stun Spurs as brilliant Orsic nets hat-trick

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Dinamo Zagreb sent Tottenham Hotspur crashing out of the Europa League after a stunning hat-trick by forward Mislav Orsic gave the Croatian champions a 3-2 aggregate win over the English side in their last 16 tie yesteray.

Dinamo won 3-0 on the night after extra time to reach the quarter-finals on coach Dario Krznar’s debut after he took over on Monday from Zoran Mamic, who stepped down upon learning he faces a prison sentence for fraud.

Trailing 2-0 from the first leg, a resurgent Dinamo pulled one back in the 62nd minute when Orsic beat visiting goalkeeper Hugo Lloris with a thunderbolt from 18 metres into the top corner after he cut inside the from the left.

Players of Zagreb celebrate winning the UEFA Europa League Round of 16, second leg match between Dinamo Zagreb and Tottenham Hotspur in Zagreb, Croatia, 18 March 2021. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

Orsic levelled the tie in the 83d with an unstoppable first-time shot past Lloris from eight metres after a flowing move saw substitute Iyayi Atiemwen square the ball to the 28-year old from the right flank.

Orsic put the icing on the cake in the 106th minute with a dazzling solo effort as he beat four visiting defenders with a jinking run before unleashing a low drive past Lloris from the edge of the area.

Intense Spurs pressure in the last 10 minutes of the absorbing contest saw them miss a pair of sitters as home keeper Dominik Livakovic denied Gareth Bale and Harry Kane.

