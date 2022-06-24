Djokovic eyes redemption at Wimbledon amid tempestuous season

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The season has not panned out as Novak Djokovic would have envisaged back in January but the former world number one will hope to find redemption at Wimbledon as he looks to defend his crown and close in on Rafael Nadal’s 22 Grand Slam titles.

The 35-year-old Serb has won the last three editions of Wimbledon in 2018, 2019 and last year, with the 2020 tournament cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was also on track for a rare calendar-year Grand Slam in 2021 after winning the first three majors, before losing to Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in the U.S. Open final.

Any hopes of a repeat performance this season were quickly dashed with his high-profile detention and deportation ahead of the Australian Open in January due to his refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

He then missed a string of U.S. tournaments for the same reason and only got serious match practice once the claycourt season got under way in Europe.

Winning in Rome was a much-needed confidence boost ahead of the French Open but he lost in the quarter-finals in Paris to subsequent winner Nadal.

Djokovic, the favourite for Wimbledon, has 20 Grand Slam titles to his name, as many as Roger Federer, while Nadal, who went on to win his 14th title at Roland Garros, moved two ahead of them.

via Reuters