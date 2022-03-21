Djokovic reclaims number one ranking in men’s tennis

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic has returned to the number one ranking in men’s tennis despite not playing at Indian Well last week.

The latest world rankings released Monday by the governing ATP have Djokovic on a best 8,465 points with Daniil Medvedev on 8,445.

The duo remain just 20 ATP points apart with Rafael Nadal now lurking in third following his run to the Indian Wells Masters final.

American Taylor Fritz won that tournament and has jumped up 12 spots to claim his place in the top 10.

via Reuters