Doctor-turned-priest claims to have solved ‘mystery’ of Jesus’s death

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jesus died of fatal bleeding caused by a dislocated shoulder from carrying the cross, a doctor-turned-priest has claimed.

The Bible tells how Jesus fell while carrying the cross to his own crucifixion up to Calvary, the skull-shaped hill in ancient Jerusalem.

Also, following the crucifixion, a Roman soldier pierced Jesus’ side with a spear, prompting blood and water to spurt out.

However, for the first time, a doctor-turned-priest has written a scientific paper explaining why he believes that Jesus Christ may have ultimately been killed by complexities linked to his dislocated right shoulder.

The Rev. Prof Patrick Pullicino, a former consultant neurologist at East Kent Universities Hospitals NHS Trust who since retirement has become a priest, has published his theory in the latest edition of Catholic Medical Quarterly (CMQ).

The London-based doctor analysed work conducted by forensic and medical experts on the Shroud of Turin, also known as the Holy Shroud. This refers to the linen cloth bearing the negative image of a man which some believe depicts Jesus of Nazareth and is the burial shroud within which he was wrapped after the crucifixion.

This new theory, he argues, explains why blood poured out of Jesus when he was pierced by the centurion.

Rev Prof Pullicino concurs with other scholars that Jesus’s dislocated arm was most likely the result of his arm being trapped under the T-shaped cross he was forced to carry and that abrasions on the back of the Turin Shroud indicate that it was shifted from his right to his left side, possibly because due to his inability to use his dislocated arm following a fall.

Rev Prof Pullicino’s medical analysis also has echoes of spiritual Christian visions.

St Bernard of Clairvaux, in the 12 century, claimed he spoke with Jesus, and asked him what was the greatest unknown suffering of his Passion.

Jesus replied: “I had on my shoulder, while I bore my cross on the way of sorrows, a grievous wound that was more painful than the others and which is not recorded by men.”

Pope St John Paul II had a similar experience when he met Padre Pio, the 20th century Italian mystic, famous for suffering the stigmata, the wounds of Christ, in his own body.

The future pope, at the time a young priest, asked Padre Pio which of his injuries were the most painful. “It is my shoulder wound, which no one knows about and has never been cured or treated,” came the reply.

Rev Prof Pullicino discusses his theory with Dr Gavin Ashenden, the former royal chaplain to the Queen, on “Merely Catholic”, the new weekly podcast of the Catholic Herald. Please follow this link to listen.

Read more via The Telegraph