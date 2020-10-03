Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Documentary film on assassination of Jamal Khashoggi released

A documentary film featuring the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was released Friday at the Zurich Film Festival. 

“The Dissident,” directed by award-winning American director Bryan Fogel, received a lot of attention, including by local and international media as tickets for the movie has been sold out.

Agnes Callamard, UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, and Khashoggi fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, were among attendees.

Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, poses during the 16th Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) in Zurich, Switzerland, 02 October 2020. The festival runs from 24 September to 04 October 2020. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDRA WEY

It was shown for the first time at the Sundance Film Festival in January and received positive reviews. 

The Washington Post was killed and dismembered Oct. 2, 2018 by a group of Saudi operatives shortly after he entered the Saudi Arabian Consulate in Istanbul.

