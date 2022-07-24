Dog owners in Sicily must now wash away pets’ urine as well

Reading Time: < 1 minute

As well as picking up their pets’ excrement, dog owners in Sicily will now have to wash away their urine under a regional law approved by the Sicilian Assembly (ARS) this week.



The measure is contained in a bill covering “norms to safeguard animals and the prevention of stray dogs”.

The text includes rules to prohibit the sale and leasing free of charge of dogs and cats less than two months old, as well as campaigns for the adoption of homeless animals. Begging with animals is also prohibited.

Via ANSA