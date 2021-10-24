Donald Tusk elected leader of Poland’s main opposition party Civic Platform

Reading Time: < 1 minute

POLITICO – Former Prime Minister Donald Tusk was elected leader of Poland’s main opposition force, Civic Platform, in party-wide elections this weekend, the party announced Sunday.

Tusk, who ran unopposed, captured over 97 percent of votes on a turnout of 73.3 percent of party members, local media reported.

A former European Council president and current chairman of the European People’s Party (EPP), the largest political force in the EU, Tusk announced this summer that he would return to domestic politics to defeat the governing Law and Justice (PiS) party.

Tusk has been serving as Civic Platform’s acting leader since July, but his election on Sunday is likely to bring renewed hope to critics of the nationalist PiS at a time of high tensions between the Polish government and the European Union.

Wyborcza.pl / POLITICO

Photo – EPA-EFE/WOJCIECH OLKUSNIK