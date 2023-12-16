Don’t prevent Communion for single mothers says Vatican

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Priests should not prevent single mothers from taking Communion, the Vatican said this week.

“The fact of being a girl mother does not prevent access to the Eucharist” and “one must work pastorally in the local Church to make it understood that the fact of being a girl mother does not prevent access to the Eucharist”, said the Prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, Card.

Victor Manuel Fernandez, in a letter, countersigned by Pope Francis, in response to the Bishop of San Francisco de Macorís (Dominican Republic) who expressed his concern about the behaviour of some single girls who “abstain from communion for fear of the rigorous stance of the clergy and community leaders”.

Via ANSA

