Dortmund: Haaland has muscular problems, more examinations needed

Borussia Dortmund star striker Erling Haaland is nursing muscular problems and more medical examinations are needed, the Bundesliga club said on Monday.

Norway’s Haaland went off in the second half of Dortmund’s 3-2 victory at Hoffenheim, and it appears unclear how long he will be sidelined.

“Haaland was examined in detail on Sunday and Monday. According to the medical report, the Norwegian is suffering from muscular problems, which will require treatment and further examinations in the coming days,” Dortmund said in a brief statement.

“We hope that Erling will be back to full fitness as soon as possible and can get back to doing what he loves the most – scoring goals for BVB.”

Haaland missed 10 matches in all competitions in the first half the season through injury, with Dortmund losing four of them. He scored 23 goals in the 20 games he has participated in.

Second-placed Dortmund’s next game is on February 6 against third-ranked Bayer Leverkusen.

Haaland is sought by many European top clubs and he may leave in summer via a release clause of 75 million euros (86 million dollars) in his contract until 2024.

via Reuters