Dortmund reach German Cup final

DORTMUND, Germany (Reuters) -Borussia Dortmund struck four times in 16 first-half minutes, including a double from Giovanni Reyna, as they crushed second division Holstein Kiel 5-0 on Saturday to reach the German Cup final where they will face RB Leipzig next month.

Fifth in the Bundesliga, Dortmund host Leipzig next Saturday as they try to salvage a top four spot and entry to the Champions League. The cup could also provide first glory since they lifted the trophy in 2017.

Top scorer Erling Haaland was sidelined with a muscle injury but his power was hardly missed as Dortmund exploded into action after 16 minutes, with Reyna finding just enough space inside the box to thread a shot into the back of the net.

The American then tapped in a second goal from close range after good work and a back flick each from Marco Reus and Raphael Guerreiro seven minutes later, before captain Reus got onto the scoresheet himself in the 26th.

Thorgan Hazard fired their fourth in the 32nd as hapless visitors Holstein, who had eliminated holders Bayern Munich in the second round, clearly lacked match practice after having come back late last month from 28 days of quarantine.

“Today we were very efficient in front of goal and we are happy to have reached the final,” Reus said. “What we want is to qualify for the Champions League and bring the Cup to Dortmund.”

Leipzig, who beat Werder Bremen 2-1 with a late extra-time winner on Friday, are chasing a maiden title before coach Julian Nagelsmann moves to Bayern Munich in summer.

In the weekend dress rehearsal for the Berlin final they can also secure the runners-up spot in the league and in both contests will surely offer a stiffer challenge to Dortmund than Kiel.

