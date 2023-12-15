Dr Ann Fenech including among Lloyds List Shipping Industry’s most influential people

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Malta Maritime Forum proudly congratulates Dr Ann Fenech, on her inclusion, once again, amongst the Lloyds List Shipping Industry’s most influential people.

Typically, in its 2023 Edition Fourteen, The Lloyds List One Hundred People includes owners of the world’s largest fleets, box port operators, technology leaders, maritime lawyers, ship managers and shipbrokers amongst others.

This is yet another remarkable achievement by the Forum’s active Board Member and co-founder in a long list of milestones accomplished throughout her career and having been elected as the first female President of the Comité Maritime International (CMI) in October 2022.

In fact, the same publication credits Dr Fenech to have “helped to raise the profile of the CMI” since becoming its first woman President. It also credits Dr Fenech for her sterling work in serving as the CMI co-ordinator at the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law, which deliberated the convention on the International Effects of Judicial Sales of Ships and seeing it through until it was signed by 15 countries at a ceremony in Beijing last September which she herself was invited to address.

Commenting on the Lloyds List commemorative publication, Dr Fenech acknowledged the importance for policy makers to reach out to industry leaders who, in turn, are to work closely with their governments on seeking positions that are vital for the Industry and the common good.

This is indeed yet another proud moment for Dr Fenech, for the Malta Maritime Forum and for Malta. ‎

