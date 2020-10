Reading Time: < 1 minute

Dr Bernard Grech, who on Saturday was elected as Leader of the Nationalist Party was sworn in as a Member of Parliament on Tuesday evening.

Dr Grech was elected by 69% of the members of the Nationalist Party. Grech is the fourth Nationalist Party leader in the past 17 years. After Dr Eddie Fenech Adami, the Party was led by Dr Lawrence Gonzi, Dr Simon Busuttil and Dr Adrian Delia.

