Dragonara Casino and the Government of Malta sign new casino concession agreement

The Government of Malta, through the Ministry for the Economy and Industry and Dragonara Gaming Limited have signed a new 10-year casino concession agreement, commencing on August 1st, 2021.

The agreement was concluded following an international Request for Proposals (RFP) issued by the Privitisation Unit (PU) earlier this year, ‘To Open and Operate A Casino in Malta’.

During the new concession period, Dragonara Gaming Limited will invest a total of ten million EURO (€10 Million), in new technology, systems and equipment in its bid to continue to provide a player experience of the highest quality.

The company has been successfully operating the Dragonara Casino since June 2010, after it had won another international call for tenders issued in 2009 and duly obtaining the license to operate the casino by the Malta Gaming Authority.

The second successive term at the helm of Malta’s foremost land-based casino will enable Dragonara Gaming Limited to continue positioning the Dragonara as a one of the most prestigious casino properties in Southern Europe while sustaining its contribution towards the growth of the land-based casino industry in Malta.

“When we took over the operations of the Dragonara Casino in June 2010, we embarked on a vision to transform and modernize the Dragonara Casino and by so doing grow the land-based casino sector in Malta,” commented Johann Schembri, Chief Executive Officer of Dragonara Gaming Limited.

“We took over a casino property that lacked investment and innovation and a business sector that was grossly underserved. Within a few years, through a very aggressive and well-planned investment programme, the Dragonara Casino regained its position as the leading casino in Malta and a respected name internationally. Despite the setbacks of the recent years due to COVID-19 restrictions, we look into the future with a renewed sense of optimism and an unwavering commitment to continue investing in the sector and more importantly in developing a unique destination in one of the best locations in Europe.

“The next years will witness the development and restoration of the Dragonara Palace and its adjoining grounds and the introduction of new entertainment concepts, to complement the casino operations while leveraging the true potential of the Dragonara peninsula. This will be attained while ensuring that we preserve the historic and cultural value of the property and providing an entertainment experience in full compliance with responsible gaming and player protection,” Mr. Schembri concluded.