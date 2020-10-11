Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
UK

Duchess Meghan Markle speaks of online abuse she experienced

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Duchess of Sussex has spoken about the “almost unsurvivable” online abuse she experienced in a podcast to mark World Mental Health Day, Sky News reports.

Appearing alongside her husband Prince Harry on the popular Teenage Therapy podcast, Meghan said she was told that “in 2019, I was the most trolled person in the entire world – male or female”.

A Conversation With Prince Harry & Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Teenager Therapy

In honor of World Mental Health Day, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down with us for a conversation about prioritizing mental health, removing the stigma around the issue, and how we can all contribute to a healthier world: physically, mentally, emotionally, holistically. "The Duke and Duchess learned about teenager therapy from a New York Time profile on the hosts and show a few months ago. They listened to a few episodes and were so impressed with the show and the grace and honesty of the young hosts. They knew immediately that they wanted to support their important work." We cannot emphasize enough how honored we are to be able to bring you this important conversation. We hope you enjoy it and find something you can apply to your life. Take care of yourself, you deserve to be loved.  This episode is presented by Headspace.  Go to headspace.com/code and use code PRTEENTHERAPY for a free month!
  1. A Conversation With Prince Harry & Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
  2. Dealing With Death In the Family
  3. Blowing up on Tik Tok/Being a singer FT. Shalom Margaret
  4. Listen When You Feel Alone #2
  5. Being an outcast/having confidence/healthy mindset FT. Ondreaz Lopez

“I’m told that in 2019 I was the most trolled person in the entire world — male or female,” she told the high-school students. “Now for eight months of that, I wasn’t even visible. I was on maternity leave or with the baby, but what was able to be just manufactured and churned out, it’s almost unsurvivable. …I don’t care if you are 15 or 25, if people are saying things about you that aren’t true, what that does to your mental and emotional health is damaging.”

When asked how he copes with being in the spotlight, Harry said he chooses not to read anything that is written about him and Markle and that he meditates.

“Meditation is key,” he said. “I never thought that I would be the person to do that.” 

Page six / Sky News / Teenage Therapy
%d bloggers like this: