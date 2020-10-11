Duchess Meghan Markle speaks of online abuse she experienced

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Duchess of Sussex has spoken about the “almost unsurvivable” online abuse she experienced in a podcast to mark World Mental Health Day, Sky News reports.

Appearing alongside her husband Prince Harry on the popular Teenage Therapy podcast, Meghan said she was told that “in 2019, I was the most trolled person in the entire world – male or female”.

“I’m told that in 2019 I was the most trolled person in the entire world — male or female,” she told the high-school students. “Now for eight months of that, I wasn’t even visible. I was on maternity leave or with the baby, but what was able to be just manufactured and churned out, it’s almost unsurvivable. …I don’t care if you are 15 or 25, if people are saying things about you that aren’t true, what that does to your mental and emotional health is damaging.”

When asked how he copes with being in the spotlight, Harry said he chooses not to read anything that is written about him and Markle and that he meditates.

“Meditation is key,” he said. “I never thought that I would be the person to do that.”

Page six / Sky News / Teenage Therapy

