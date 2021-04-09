Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award – Malta Foundation pays tribute to HRH Prince Philip

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award – Malta Foundation paid tribute to the Founder, HRH The Duke of Edinburgh.

Sixty-five years ago, His Royal Highness established The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award in the UK. Since then, it has been delivered in more than 130 countries and territories, equipping and empowering millions of young people to build the skills, confidence and resilience they need to support their communities and be ready for the world.

Debbie Vella, National Director of The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award – Malta Foundation stated, “the Award in Malta is deeply saddened by the loss of our Founder, The Duke of Edinburgh. We are forever grateful for his dedication to the Award Programme, which was always extended to the Award in Malta. Since the Award’s inception, through his inspirational work, he has facilitated the growth of an important skill set in Malta’s youth participants.

Kenneth De Martino, Chairman of the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award – Malta Foundation added, “On behalf of the Board of Trustees, The National Committee, The Award Leaders and all the participants of the Award, I offer my sincere and deepest condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family at this time. We cherish some very fond memories of The Duke of Edinburgh’s visits to the Award in Malta. Sir, the success of the Award programme locally and worldwide remains a testament to your tireless dedication and commitment to young people’s well-being.

John May, Secretary General of The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation said ‘The International Award family mourns the loss of our inspirational Founder. Prince Philip’s belief in the infinite potential of young people, coupled with his championing of non-formal education and learning, positioned him as a leader and thinker of truly global stature.

Through the personal leadership and involvement of Prince Philp, the Award that bears his name has transformed the lives of millions of young people since it started in 1956 and has impacted countless more in local communities. As young people face exceptional challenge and change in the wake of the current pandemic, this “do-it-yourself growing-up kit”, as he described it, is even more relevant today than ever.

His Royal Highness’s passion for, and commitment to, the work of the Award and the development of young people continued until the last. His determination, energy and enthusiasm will be greatly missed.’

From its founding, The Duke has been committed to ensuring the Award is accessible to young people of all backgrounds. Around the world, the Award has provided opportunities to at risk and marginalised young individuals, including post-conflict communities (Cote d`Ivoire; Uganda); disability groups (Indonesia); indigenous peoples (Belize, Australia) and young offenders (Ghana, South Africa).

The Award was introduced in Malta in 1961 and has since been very active in reaching out to all young people. Currently the Award is active locally is 22 different units, spread in various state schools, private schools, and NGOs.

Every year, more than a million young people participate in the Award worldwide, supported by around 200,000 volunteers. Whilst it is known by a number of different names globally – from The President’s Award in South Africa, to The International Award for Young People in India, the framework remains the same.

May continued “As we mark the extraordinary life of The Duke of Edinburgh, we are resolutely committed to ensuring His Royal Highness’s vision for the Award continues to grow and reach even more young people worldwide in the years to come, under the Chairmanship of HRH The Earl of Wessex.’

At this time, the International Award family encourages anyone who would like to share a message of condolence, or memories of the Award and what it means to them to visit www.facebook.com/intaward.

