Dutch dockers refuse to unload ship with Russian diesel cargo

Dutch dock workers are refusing to unload a tanker with a consignment of Russian diesel in the port of Amsterdam, after a similar action by dockers kept the ship from entering Rotterdam port.

The Sunny Liger, a 42,000-tonne tanker was lying at anchor off Amsterdam on Saturday, while port companies were mulling her entry into the Dutch capital.

On Friday, dock workers in Rotterdam also refused to handle her cargo.

Sailing from Primorsk near Russia’s St Petersburg a week ago, the Marshall-Islands-flagged tanker’s final destination was Amsterdam, according to the maritime website MarineTraffic.com.

“Late last night we requested all parties in the port of Amsterdam not to let the ship dock and not to (handle) it,” the FNV trade union’s harbour worker branch chairwoman Asmae Hajjari said.

“The ship will not enter the Amsterdam port,” she added in a tweet.

The European Union has imposed a wide range of sanctions on Moscow since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24. However, oil and gas are not part of the punitive measures.

Dockworkers in Sweden had already turned away the tanker, after which it set course for the Netherlands.

