Dutch Health minister warns about “sky high” coronavirus cases

Health minister Ernst Kuipers has warned about the “sky high” number of coronavirus infections in the Netherlands and urged people not to attend Christmas events if they have symptoms.

“We have never had such as high proportion of coronavirus particles in waste water,” he said. “You can assume that many hundreds of thousands of people are infected with coronavirus. There is a real likelihood that someone close to you has it.”

Figures from the government’s coronavirus dashboard show the number of Covid patients on nursing wards in hospitals rose again in the week to Wednesday, but less than the week before. The number of Covid patients in intensive care units has also continued to rise, but is still relatively low nationally, health officials say.

Friday was the last day that top up coronavirus vaccinations are available and just under half the target group (some 2.5 million) have actually had a booster, Kuipers said. And that presents a risk during the Christmas festivities.

