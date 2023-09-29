Dutch prosecutors warned school about Rotterdam suspect before alleged shootings

Reading Time: 2 minutes

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Sept 29 (Reuters) – Public prosecutors were concerned enough about the erratic behaviour of a man now suspected of shooting three people dead in Rotterdam that they had sent a warning letter to his school, they confirmed on Friday.

The 32-year-old man is due to appear before a judge on Oct. 3, a spokesperson for the public prosecutor’s office said.

He is being held on suspicion of shooting a 39-year-old woman who lived near his home and her 14-year old daughter, and then a 43-year old doctor who taught at the Erasmus Medical Center where the suspect was a student. All three victims died.

The prosecutor’s spokesperson confirmed the authenticity of a letter from prosecutors to the Erasmus Medical Center circulating on Dutch media. It described “psychotic behaviour” and alcohol troubles as well as complaints from neighbours over his treatment of animals. The letter’s date was not visible.

“I presume that the information above will contribute to the decision as to whether the person concerned should be eligible for a general doctor’s diploma,” the letter said.

Regional broadcaster Rijnmond said the school then decided not to award the diploma to the man, whom it other media identified as Fouad L. The prosecutors’ spokesperson declined to comment on that.

Police have said they are investigating a motive for the shooting.

Images of students fleeing and patients being evacuated from the hospital have been playing on Dutch television news since the incident took place Thursday afternoon. Fatal shootings are rare in the Netherlands and the shootings drew condolences from Rotterdam’s mayor and the country’s king and queen, among others.

The suspect allegedly started fires at the university and the woman’s home before he was arrested shortly after fleeing a building.

Rotterdam’s chief prosecutor Hugo Hillenaar said on Thursday the suspect had a history of police run-ins and “in 2021 he was prosecuted and convicted for animal abuse.”

People react next to flowers left at the building on Heiman Dullaertplein in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, 29 September 2023, where a 32-year-old man shot a 39-year-old woman and her 14-year-old daughter on 28 September. The perpetrator shot a 43-year-old man in a classroom of the Erasmus Medical Center. The three victims have died. The suspect is in Police custody. EPA-EFE/JEFFREY GROENEWEG

