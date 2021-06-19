Dutch say face masks can go as COVID-19 cases drop

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Face masks will no longer be required in the Netherlands as of June 26 as long as people respect social distancing rules, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said.

As COVID-19 vaccinations have gathered pace, coronavirus infections in the Netherlands have dropped to their lowest level in nine months, allowing the government to further ease lockdown measures, Rutte said.

Photo: Dutch Queen Maxima wears a face mask during the opening of the renovated Museum of the Spirit in Haarlem, The Netherlands. EPA-EFE/KOEN VAN WEEL / POOL