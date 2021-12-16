Dutch unemployment rate at lowest in 18 years

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Dec 16 (Reuters) – Dutch Statistics Office CBS said on Thursday that the unemployment rate in the Netherlands for November was 2.7% of the workforce, the lowest monthly figure since the start of the survey in 2003.

In the last three months the number of Dutch unemployed fell by an average of 17,000 people per month, reaching 251,000 in November, CBS said in a statement.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment in the Netherlands rose fast, with a peak of 4.6% in August 2020, but from November 2020 to March 2021, unemployment fell again rapidly, CBS said.